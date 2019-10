AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting incident, Sunday evening.

Richmond County Deputies responded to the Charlestown South Apartments on Lumpkin Road at 6:48 p.m. on Sunday, October 13 in reference to residents hearing shots fired.

Authorities found a male dead behind an apartment building. We’re told the investigation is in its early stages.

The victim has not been identified and there is no suspect description at this time.