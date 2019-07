AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A shooting is under investigation in Richmond County.

The victim is identified as Sean Mussiwa, 21, of Aiken.

Details are limited, but we do know the incident happened in the 1000 block of Ellis Street.

Mussiwa was shot at least one time, according Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr.

Mussiwa was transported to Augusta Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the GBI Crime Lab for early next week.