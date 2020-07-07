Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

One person dead following house fire in Augusta

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:
house-fire-generic_1520605901695_36489909_ver1.0_640_360_1545587444809.jpg

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a house fire on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta.

18-year-old Qua’Vonne Small of Killingsworth Dr. was taken to AUMC after being in a house fire on the 1800 block of Fayetville Drive at 3:00 a.m. on June 25, 2020.

Small was transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center where he died at 6:52 P.M. on July 6, 2020 from complications of smoke inhalation.

No autopsy will be done.

LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories