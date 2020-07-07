One person dead following house fire in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a house fire on Fayetteville Drive in Augusta.

18-year-old Qua’Vonne Small of Killingsworth Dr. was taken to AUMC after being in a house fire on the 1800 block of Fayetville Drive at 3:00 a.m. on June 25, 2020.

Small was transferred to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center where he died at 6:52 P.M. on July 6, 2020 from complications of smoke inhalation.

No autopsy will be done.

