One person dead following head-on crash in Bamberg County

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Bamberg County.

Troopers say just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, the driver of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on US 601 near Clear Pond Raod, crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Freightliner 18-wheeler head-on.

The driver of the Chevy Tahoe was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to Orangeburg Regional Medical Center for injuries. That person, according to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim from the coroner’s office.

