One person dead following a house fire on Edna St. in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of 94-year-old Vinnie M.Blount following a house fire in North Augusta.

The coroner was called to the scene of the fire at 11:50 am Friday. Ms. Blount was pronounced dead at the scene from smoke inhalation.

She lived at the residence with her niece who was able to exit the home with no serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A toxicology analysis is pending.

