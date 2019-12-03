One person dead following a car crash in Augusta Monday evening

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) -Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating a car crash that killed a man Monday evening.

A man was driving a Buick SUV on 15th Street at Carver Street when he lost control of his vehicle. The man hit a fence, multiple signs, and knocked down a telephone pole and transformer. Georgia Power was called to the scene.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene around 8:35 PM. He will be taken to the GBI lab for an autopsy.

The driver’s identification will be released once the family has been notified.