AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal collision between two vehicles on Atomic Road near Old Jackson Highway.

Authorities say the fatal collision happened around 1:08 P.M. on Monday, August 22nd.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2002 Ford Focus was traveling west on Atomic Road while the driver of a 2003 Ford F350 pulling a shed was traveling east.

Authorities say the driver of the 2002 Ford Focus drove left of center and hit the driver of the 2003 Ford F350.

According to highway patrol, the driver of the 2003 Ford F350 did not have any injuries, but the driver of the 2002 Ford Focus is deceased.