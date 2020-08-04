One person dead after fatal accident on Old Waynesboro Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An accident on Old Waynesboro Road has claimed the life of one woman.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says that 38-year-old Crystal Glenn was involved in a crash on the 3900 block of Old Waynesboro Road on Friday, July 31.

She was taken to AU Medical Center where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash. She was pronounced dead at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday morning.

