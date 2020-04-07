One person dead after being shot in Barnwell

BARNWELL S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell Coroner’s Office and the Barnwell Police Department are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Jeffery B. Corley.

Corley was found with a gunshot wound around 1:15 P.M. on the 100 block of Hiott Street in Barnwell. He was transported to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed. SLED, The Barnwell Police Department, and The Barnwell Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.