A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died after being ejected from the vehicle in an accident.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, officers responded to an accident on the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound on Monday at 1:09 P.M.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the driver has been identified as Matthew Lowery, 57, of Gordon Highway.

According to investigators, the vehicle exited the roadway in an uncontrolled manner striking several items before coming to rest upside down, and Lowery was ejected through the front windshield.

Authorities say this was a single vehicle accident with no other persons or vehicles involved.

According to the officers on the scene, Lowery did receive CPR from first responders, but he did later succumb to his injuries.

According to authorities, this is an active investigation.