One person dead after accident on Gordon Highway near Highway 25 overpass

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an accident on Gordon Highway, Monday.

The accident happened near the Highway 25 overpass around 6 p.m.

The Richmond County Coroner tells us the vehicle was travelling east when the driver lost control and struck a telephone pole and a number of parked cars.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to AU Medical Center for treatment, their condition is unknown at this time.

The coroner’s office has not released any identities as of yet.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.