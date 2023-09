RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died after an accident on Broad Street.

According to authorities, the traffic fatality happened on Thursday at 8:52 A.M. on Broad Street at Crawford Avenue.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Amanda Latara Hurst, 37, of East Chapman Street.

Authorities say Hurst was transported from the scene to AUMC by EMS, where she was pronounced dead at 1:12 P.M.

The Coroner’s Office says there will be no autopsy.