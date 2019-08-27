One of the candidates hoping to challenge President Trump stops in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — More than 20 democrats are attempting to win the party’s nomination and challenge President Donald Trump on November 3rd, 2020.

On Monday’s agenda, Presidential Candidate Tim Ryan addressed issues such as gun reform legislation, universal background checks, and the rising cost of a college education.

The questions are set for round three of the democratic presidential debates. Before the showdowns on September 12th and 13th in Houston, Texas; the people in the River Region have their own set of questions to ask.

“If you were to become president of this nation, would you have a serious question on race,” asked a person who attended the town hall.

Paine College’s Student Government Association hosted the meeting. Candidate Tim Ryan told the public, his main concerns are tackling gun violence and gun reform.

Presidential candidate Tim Ryan holds a community town hall at @PaineCollege in the HEAL Complex. Posted by Paine College on Monday, August 26, 2019



“I’m scared to death to like you are that this country is moving in the direction in more fear, more anger, and more violence,” said Ryan. “I believe the next president has this conversation.”

The Ohio Congressman also talked about his plan for health care for all and lowering the cost of education.

“We can drive down the cost of health-care and free up money to the tune of billions of dollars, to invest in education and begin to pay down our debt,” explained Ryan.

A rising senior who attended the town hall told NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson. This event should better educate the community when voting for their future president.

“Just being able to vote in general for our culture is very important,” said Tavaris Mack. “He seems like he has a good cause. We want to stand behind him and give him some support.”

Candidate Ryan adds his campaign also focuses on student therapy for kids K to 12.

Photojournalist: Will Baker