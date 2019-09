Augusta, GA (WJBF) – Deputies are at the scene of a fatal shooting.

Around 10:00 P.M. Richmond County Deputies were dispatched to the 3600 block of Goldfinch Drive in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found an 18-year-old man had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are on the scene. There is no further information.

