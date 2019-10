Aiken, Sc. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call for shots fired Friday evening.

Around 5:30 P.M. deputies arrived at Maurice Terrace and Frieday Lane. They found one male victim wounded. He was taken to a local hospital.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7667.

