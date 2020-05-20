One man dead after drive-by shooting in Aiken

CSRA News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
gun shooting generic image IStock_1534749239426.JPG.jpg

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is dead following a shooting in Aiken Tuesday night.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the Colony Wood Apartments Tuesday, May 19, 2020 around 8:46 P.M. where an Augusta man was shot and killed.

35-year-old Eugene Simpkins was visiting a friend at the apartments, sitting outside, when an unknown car drove by and fired multiple shots. He sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Simpkins was pronounced dead at 9:05 P.M. He will be autopsied in Newberry on Wednesday.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.

LATEST NEWS STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories