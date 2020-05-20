One man dead after drive-by shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is dead following a shooting in Aiken Tuesday night.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the Colony Wood Apartments Tuesday, May 19, 2020 around 8:46 P.M. where an Augusta man was shot and killed.

35-year-old Eugene Simpkins was visiting a friend at the apartments, sitting outside, when an unknown car drove by and fired multiple shots. He sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Simpkins was pronounced dead at 9:05 P.M. He will be autopsied in Newberry on Wednesday.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.

LATEST NEWS STORIES