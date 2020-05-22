One man dead after car crash in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to Aiken Regional Hospital following a crash in Aiken County Thursday evening.
41-year-old Jatorie Primus of Barnwell was pronounced dead at 5:44 P.M. from injuries sustained in a car crash.
He was restrained in his 2011 Toyota sedan, speeding north on Tinker Creek Rd. when he went around another car and lost control. He ran off the side of the road and hit a tree head on.
Primus died from blunt force trauma. A toxicology report is pending.