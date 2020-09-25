One injured in Waynesboro shooting

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesboro Police Department, and Burke County EMA responded to a shooting Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Grubbs St. and Walker St. The victim said he had been shot and robbed. He was taken to AUMC for his injuries. They do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. No suspect description is available at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information as the investigation continues.