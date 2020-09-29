One injured in shooting on Basswood Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting on Basswood Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies arrived to the 2200 block of Basswood Drive at 4:33 P.M. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to AUMC with non life threatening injuries.

Investigators are on the scene. There is no other information available at this time.

