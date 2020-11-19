AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call Thursday afternoon in reference to a shooting on the 500 block of Taylor Pond Rd.
Upon arrival deputies found a man who had been shot in the chest outside of his home. He told deputies an unknown suspect shot him while he was walking on the side of the road.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored SUV.
This is an ongoing investigation, more information will be released as it becomes available.
If you have any information, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
- One injured in drive-by shooting in Aiken
