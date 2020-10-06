One injured in Aiken shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies were dispatched around 7:00 P.M. to the scene of a shooting on the 900 block of Ligon St. in Aiken where a man suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies are on the scene investigating. There is no information on a suspect at this time.

