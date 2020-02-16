One Edgefield County road closed after crash

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Both lanes of a connector road are closed in Edgefield County following a head on collision. Dispatch reports it happened around 11:15 p.m. on Woodlawn Road, near Sportsman’s Corner off West Martintown Road.

Witnesses on the scene tell NewsChannel 6 that two cars collided and started a fire. Merriweather Fire Department responded. At least one person was taken to a nearby hospital, according to witnesses.

The crash is still being worked on by crews.

We have a crew on scene and we will keep you updated once we learn more.

