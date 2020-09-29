One dead, one injured in shooting on Olive Rd. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Coroner Mark Bowen are at the scene of a shooting on Olive Road.

Deputies were sent to the 1600 block of Olive Rd at 3:49 P.M. for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found two victims. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim was taken to Augusta University Emergency Room with non life threatening injuries.

There are no details on a suspect at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.