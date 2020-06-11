One dead, one injured in Aiken shooting

Aiken, SC (WJBF) – At least on person is dead after a shooting in Aiken County.
It happened around 2:30 am on the 2000 block of South Carolina Avenue.
We’re told a male victim was found dead in the driver seat of a car that had rolled into a wood line.
A second victim was found with at least one gunshot wound and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information has been released.
