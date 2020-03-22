One dead, one injured after a shooting in Millen

MILLEN, Ga. (WJBF) – Police officers from Jenkins and Burke Counties responded to a double shooting in Millen on MLK Jr. Boulevard Sunday, March 22.

The shooting happened before 2:00 p.m.

Authorities say one victim, ‘Mario’ Griffin, was shot and killed by his brother Greg Griffin Jr.

Griffin Jr. also shot his father, Greg Griffin Sr., at least two times. Griffin Sr. was taken to an Augusta hospital, according to officials.

After barricading himself in a nearby shack, Griffin Jr. was taken into custody. Neighbors say they are happy Griffin Jr. is off the streets, but they say it’s very sad this deadly shooting happened.

“I watch Lifetime movies and this kind of stuff here only happens on those type of movies. I never thought it would be here at such a small, hometown like Millen for this to happen. And I pray for the family right now,” said neighbor Pansa Reed.

The Jenkins Co. Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

Continue to count on us for any further developments on this story.

LATEST NEWS STORIES