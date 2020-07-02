One dead, multiple injured in Aiken County crash

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office was called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of Columbia Hwy N and May Royal Dr at 3:22 p.m. Thursday.

A 2009 Honda and a 2016 Chrysler were travelling on Columbia Hwy when the unrestrained driver of the Honda crossed the center line while heading south and hit the Chrysler, driving north, head on.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma. They have not yet been identified.

Four passengers of the Chrysler were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two of them were children.

Highway Patrol will continue this investigation.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.