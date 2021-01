AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County deputies responded to the 4400 block of Etterlee Rd. in reference to a shooting Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim dead on the scene. Deputies have one person in custody at this time.

There is no further information at this time as officials are in the early stages of investigation.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing story.