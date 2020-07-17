One dead in North Augusta shooting

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – One person is dead after an shooting that happened just after 12:00am on Friday.
The call when out to 928 block of Old Aiken Road in North Augusta.
When police arrived they found the body of 44 year old Carlos J. Turner, Sr.
Turner died at the scene.
Investigators say he was shot after getting into an argument with a neighbor.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
