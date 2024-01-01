COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash on New Year’s Eve in Columbia County.

Columbia County Deputies responded to the intersection of Fury’s Ferry Road and Millstone Drive on Sunday at 8:10 p.m. in reference to an accident with injuries.

Once there, a deputy had to extinguish a car that was on fire.

Investigators say a Toyota 4Runner pulled onto Fury’s Ferry, into the path of a Nissan Altima. The driver of the Altima swerved into the on-coming lane, hitting the 4Runner head on.

The driver of the Altima, 23-year-old Carson Levi Downs of Anderson, South Carolina, was taken to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that charges are forthcoming for the driver of the Toyota 4Runner, a 16-year-old from Evans.

Alcohol was reported NOT to be a factor in the collision.