One dead in Hephzibah shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting which resulted in the death of 54-year-old Dennis Adams of Millen, Ga.

The shooting happened on the 2400 block of Highway 88 in Hephzibah. Adams was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:08 P.M.

An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI lab. There is no other information at this time.

