One dead in Edgefield County crash

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a fatal car crash in Edgefield County, Saturday, June 25.

Troopers say the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 378 about 8 miles east of McCormick, South Carolina.

According to Trooper Joel Hovis, the driver of a 2003 Toyota SUV ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, Trooper Hovis added

We’re working to learn the identity of the victim for you.