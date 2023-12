EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Edgefield County.

It happened on December 15 on Woodlawn Road, about 12 miles outside of North Augusta.

Highway Patrol says the driver of the SUV ran off the road and hit a tree.

We’re still waiting to learn the victim’s name.

