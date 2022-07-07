AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal accident on Whiskey Road.

The accident happened at 4:40pm at Whiskey Road near Partridge Bend Road. 50-year-old Kirk D. Losier was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Whiskey Road when he ran off the left side of the road, crossed the south bound lane, struck a ditch and then crashed into a tree.

Losier was unrestrained and died on the scene from blunt force injuries. A toxicology analysis is pending.