AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has died after an early morning traffic accident.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 42-year-old James Allen Griffin Jr. was driving on I-520, Sunday morning, when his vehicle reportedly left the roadway, rolling several times.

Reports state that Griffin was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to Doctors Hospital by EMS for treatment.

Griffin was pronounced dead at 2:53 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled.