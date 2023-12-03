WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after an apartment complex fire in Washington County Sunday morning.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, just before 5 a.m., deputies, fire crews and Emergency Medical Services responded to the complex fire on Middle Road.

When fire crews arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.



Courtesy of Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office Courtesy of Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says fire crews battled the flames for over two hours before getting the blaze under control and a total of three apartments were destroyed.

42-year-old Temorie Renae Hill, succumbed to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Washington County Sheriff’s Office and The Georgia Fire Marshals Office.