AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 21 in the 1200 block of Broad Street.

Authorities say 23-year-old Ahmad Popal was shot at least once. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

24-year-old Terrence Cumber was charged with murder and weapons possession.

