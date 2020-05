AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a crash in Aiken County, Saturday, May 16.

Troopers say the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on SC Highway 19

We’re told the driver of a Mercedes was traveling north on Highway 19, when the driver ran off the left side of the road wnd overturned.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity from the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.