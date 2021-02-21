One dead after police pursuit on Gordon Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pursuit ended in a traffic fatality Gordon Highway.

A vehicle being pursued by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reportedly drove into the parking lot of the Sprint Station on the 2200 block of Gordon Highway and struck the rear of a tractor trailer.

The driver, 23-year-old Keean Smalls of Augusta, was pronounced dead at the scene. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen states that he was extricated from the vehicle by the Fire Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

