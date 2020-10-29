One dead after motorcycle accident at Damascus and Highland Avenue

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a fatal motorcycle crash in Augusta.

The accident happened at the intersection of Damascus Road and Highland Avenue on Tuesday, October 27 at 9:43 p.m.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells us that 27-year-old Victor Starnes of Natchitoches, Louisiana reportedly ran his motorcycle off the road.

He was taken to AU Medical Center by EMS where he was later pronounced dead on Wednesday.

No autopsy will be performed.

