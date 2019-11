AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a man following a car crash on Gordon Highway Monday.

72-year-old William Royal was pronounced dead at Augusta University Medical Center after a crash that happened around 3:56 p.m.

Royal was heading west on the 1500 block of Gordon Highway when his car was overturned after leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.

Royal’s autopsy will be done tomorrow at the GBI lab.