AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Ascauga Lake Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 6:30 Sunday evening near Wetland Way.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says the driver of a 2004 Toyota Sequoia was traveling north when they veered off roadway, hit a fence, and drove the car into the pond where it became fully submerged.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only person in the car. The name has not been released.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.