HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF)- “It’s really great to see that everyone’s come out and we’re all able to enjoy this beautiful gorgeous weather we’re having now,” Karis Texidor said.

It’s a festival that happens every year and this year was the 33rd celebration of Oliver Hardy.

Hundreds of people enjoyed food, and music in the streets of Harlem and much more.

“We love the parade it’s always a good, fun time to watch especially having a little one now to see her eyes sparkle at everything,” Texidor said.

Those at the event got a chance for see the Stan Laurel look-alike at the Laurel and Hardy Museum inside Columbia County Theatre. Phillip Jones says the history of Stan and Oliver dates way back.

“He came to Hollywood and he met up with me, Stan Laurel, who I came from Olverston, England. And because of a movie called Lucky Dog, is how we became Laurel and Hardy,” Jones said.

Jones says the history of the festival is a part of the city’s core.

“As the town of Harlem, they still support Laurel and Hardy and the museum, and they– they expanded it to the Vista Center,” Jones said.

There were all kinds of vendors selling locally grown and created items.

“There’s a lot of culture here today and a lot of the farmers have brought in their like, goat milk soap, they’ve got honey– local honey’s for sale. You name it, it’s here,” Jones said.

But, Saturday folks spoke about a bronze statue of Laurel and Hardy they wish to put next to the museum.

“They’re trying to put a statue here in town and there’s also the same one where Laurel Stanley was born in Britain and so just having that connection to the whole world and being able to share such a cool guy with everyone is really nice,” Texidor said.

Statue Board of Directors member Linda Caldwell says it would be a great addition to the area.

“We are just going to have Stan and Oli together and like pointing at each other and I think it will just bring more people and we’ve got people– they still get people from all over the world and the United States that visit this museum,” Linda Caldwell said.

It was clear that Oliver Hardy’s mark in the world of television and in the town of Harlem will not go unnoticed.