AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) — A portion of Olive Road has closed again after being hit by a truck. Crews are working to pick up the pieces of the bridge that had fallen.

“Usually it’s someone not paying attention, pretty much, the bridge is so small underneath you can’t get a UHaul– anything like that– an ambulance– anything like that underneath it,” Bussey said.

Augusta’s Traffic Engineering Division say it’s not the first time this bridge has been hit, or worse, pieces of it have fallen.

“This is the first time that something– that’s fallen in quite a while,” Assistant Director of Traffic John Ussery said.

But this time the signs on either side of the road didn’t stop a truck from crashing into the bridge.

A local resident says they think something different needs to be done.

“They always come and strengthen it back up, they actually did put some stop signs and things like that back there and speed bumps and all that to try to do something about it, but that don’t seem to be working,” Bussey said.

Deacon Michael Bussey has lived in the area all his life and said these incidents cause all kinds of issues.

“Of course, you get heavy traffic and the trash just a whole lot of stuff and the neighborhood over as well– over here– so it affects everybody,” Bussey said.

Officials say the road will be closed temporarily.

“For now, we’re gonna close until the repairs are done and maybe through the holidays, keep it closed, so no one else hits it and then we’ll open it back up after that,” Ussery said.

No one was injured in the crash and the driver of the truck was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device.