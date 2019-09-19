Olive Road being prepared to re-open with no trucks

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It’s a step did not want to take closing Olive Road here at he rail over pass new safety measures are going in including some signs that say all trucks can’t go that way.

It’s what most drivers on Olive Road want to see, the road finally open at the overpass.

“What are you feeling about having the road closed?

“I hate going the long way, I hate going the long way,I hate going the long way,” said frustrated driver Mario Givens.

Commissioners agreed to spend 25 thousand dollars on new safety measures at the overpass, this after CSX called on the road to be closed.

“The community doesn’t want that, the city doesn’t want that, we need to figure out a way to make sure these measures do work,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Two sets of speed humps along with warning signs have been installed on both sides of the overpass.

More new signs that will flash are going in, and and from now on all trucks will be prohibited at the overpass.

“Any vehicle that is considered a truck would be detoured around the railroad bridge,” said Traffic Engineer John Ussery.

“Even pickups”

“That’s the plan if someone chooses to ignore it that’s on them,” said Ussery.

Lots of pickups travel Olive Road.

“They don’t want it closed off and it’s true I understand that so we have to find some sort of compromise that’s maybe the compromise at the end of the day,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“Even no pickups?”

“If that’s what it takes,” said Commissioner Hasan.

Commissioner Garrett is a pickup man. and this got him asking questions about saying no to all trucks.

“I actually asked our traffic engineer the question whether pickup trucks would be allowed and he said well technically no but they won’t be ticketed but like I said it takes a little bit of common sense that a pickup truck will fit but a commercial truck will not.” said Commissioner Garrett.

Now Traffic Engineers say the final safety measures will be installed by Friday, the plan is to re-open the road at the overpass except to trucks in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.