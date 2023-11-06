AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified one of the two people who died in a housefire on Old Louisville Rd. last month.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as 69-year-old Teresa Ingram.

The fire happened Oct. 14. on the 1400 block of Old Louisville Rd. Deputies responded to the home shortly before 6:30 a.m. While working the scene, investigators found the bodies of a man and woman inside the home.

Investigators still have not identified the other victim.