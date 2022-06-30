AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office moved out of the old Law Enforcement Center almost a decade ago. Since then, it’s gotten the Hollywood treatment – serving as a set for the latest Suicide Squad film. Now that it’s being torn down, the question is what’s next for this site?

Back in July 2020 commissioners voted to tear down the old LEC. Now, half of the building remains on Walton Way, while the other half is rubble. But it will become an empty lot with implosion of what’s left set for July 17th.

“So, the 401 Walton way sheriffs off building has been under demolition for the past several months we have taken down the smaller building surrounding the tall housing building” said Ron Lampkin, Interim director of central services.

But what the lot will be used for once it’s torn down is unknown.

“We have no tentative plans at this time but who knows once it is cleared off what we take place and what will come up”

News Channel 6 spoke to neighbors and a local business nearby who say seeing it being used as a production set was interesting to witness but they say the homeless have been using the building as a place to sleep.

“There is no homeless encampment at this location at this time however our homeless task force is still continuing to work toward solutions for the homelessness in the area”

Lampkin says although there are no official plans for what this area will be used for after the demolition at this time they will make sure it will not interfere with any businesses or homes nearby.