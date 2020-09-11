Officials to hold ribbon-cutting for new, renovated Denmark-Olar Schools

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new and renovated Denmark-Olar Schools will be held Sunday.

Officials say the event will take place at the PK-8 entrance of the new facility at 1437 Church Street.

The ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

Social distancing will be monitored and everyone, including children, is asked to please wear a mask. Due to the high incidence of COVID-19 in the area, building tours will not be held. “However, when the conditions in the area are more favorable, all citizens, parents, community members, and patrons of the district are wholeheartedly welcome to come tour the building and visit each of the three schools,” officials said in a news release.

We’re told all safety precautions will be observed during the ceremony.