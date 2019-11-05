Officials to hold meeting on solutions to improving animal services in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Officials are looking for a solution to improving animal services in North Augusta.

The North Augusta Animal Control working coalition meeting will take place on Thursday, November 7 at 6 p.m. at North Augusta City Hall.

We’re told the meeting will be led by ACO Officer Strauss and the city of North Augusta.

Some of the items on the agenda will include:

Safety net program

Foster care ambassadors

Transfer and transport programs

Friends of North Augusta Animals and others are involved but the City is organizing the event.

If you have any questions, contact Friends of North Augusta Animals at FriendsOfNorthAugustaAnimals@gmail.com

or text us 803-426-9096