AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A freon leak from an HVAC unit and a medical emergency led to an evacuation of James Brown Arena Friday night, according to fire officials.

According to Augusta Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to find a technician already making repairs to the HVAC unit. Around the same time, a person at the arena was suffering a medical emergency and EMS was called.

Coroner Mark Bowen tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that the person who died was an employee of James Brown Arena and was pronounced dead at the scene around 8:15 p.m.

It appears that the two incidents prompted the arena evacuation as rumors circulated that someone died from a potential gas leak.

The Charlie Wilson & Friends R&B concert that was scheduled for Friday evening has been canceled.