BURNETTOWN, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities are working to identify human remains found in Aiken County.

Details are limited but a hunter found the remains in Burnettown in October 2019, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

A crime lab is currently checking the remains for DNA for possible identification, he added.

The Burnettown Police Department is investigating the incident.